Sunflower garden shines for Saigon's camera hams

News is spreading in Saigon about a new photography set filled with golden sunflowers in the southern province of Dong Nai.
Taking about one hour by motorbike, visitors can witness a plantation of proud sunflowers near Saigon instead of taking the long journey to the Central Highlands town of Da Lat.
The sunflower garden is located in the Cuu Long tourist resort, 6 kilometers from Dong Nai’s center and 40 kilometers from Saigon.
The sunflowers are in full bloom, drawing hundreds of visitors from Dong Nai, Saigon and other southern provinces.
The best time for a pose is in the early morning when the lighting is perfect for a shot.
After paying a VND40,000 ($1.7) entrance fee, visitors can pose to their hearts' content in every corner of the garden.
The garden has cobbled paths among the flowers beds making it easy for visitors to reach the beautiful flowers.
The manager of the tourist resort said that on weekends, the flower garden welcomes 300-500 visitors. Due to the hot weather in the southern region, they have to water the garden frequently to keep the flowers fresh.
Photo by VnExpress/Ma Lum
