Sunflower garden shines for Saigon's camera hams

By Ma Lum   December 5, 2016 | 12:10 pm GMT+7

Hundreds are flocking to capture shots with the yellow blooms.

News is spreading in Saigon about a new photography set filled with golden sunflowers in the southern province of Dong Nai.

Taking about one hour by motorbike, visitors can witness a plantation of proud sunflowers near Saigon instead of taking the long journey to the Central Highlands town of Da Lat.

sunflower-garden-shines-for-saigons-camera-hams

The sunflower garden is located in the Cuu Long tourist resort, 6 kilometers from Dong Nai’s center and 40 kilometers from Saigon.
sunflower-garden-shines-for-saigons-camera-hams-1

The sunflowers are in full bloom, drawing hundreds of visitors from Dong Nai, Saigon and other southern provinces.
sunflower-garden-shines-for-saigons-camera-hams-2

The best time for a pose is in the early morning when the lighting is perfect for a shot.
sunflower-garden-shines-for-saigons-camera-hams-3

After paying a VND40,000 ($1.7) entrance fee, visitors can pose to their hearts' content in every corner of the garden.
sunflower-garden-shines-for-saigons-camera-hams-4

The garden has cobbled paths among the flowers beds making it easy for visitors to reach the beautiful flowers.
sunflower-garden-shines-for-saigons-camera-hams-5

The manager of the tourist resort said that on weekends, the flower garden welcomes 300-500 visitors. Due to the hot weather in the southern region, they have to water the garden frequently to keep the flowers fresh.

Photo by VnExpress/Ma Lum

