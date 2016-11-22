VnExpress International
The romantic pink hill of Da Lat

By Ma Lum   November 22, 2016 | 02:17 pm GMT+7

The Central Highlands city of flowers and of love never disappoints.

Everything in Da Lat, known as the city of flowers, is picture perfect. This field of grass and flowers is proof.

Pink muhly grass is easy to find in China and North America, but is extremely rare in Vietnam. That's why the hill has attracted many photographers and nature lovers.

The blooming season starts in September and doesn’t last long. November and December are the best months for a visit.

From downtown Da Lat, travel about 14 kilometers to the Golden Valley. Keep riding your scooter to the pink grass fields and enjoy the scenery, which is best at sunset and sunrise.

Photo courtesy of Ngo Anh Tuan, Quy SG, Nguyen Khanh Hoang

