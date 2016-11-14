extinct-volcano-dyed-yellow-in-wild-sunflowers

The Central Highlands town of Da Lat is not the only part of Vietnam that hides a flowery spectacle. Visitors can now admire blooming wild sunflowers in Chu Dang Ya Commune, Gia Lai Province, where traces of a century-old extinct volcano can still be found today.
|
Chu Dang Ya means wild ginger in the language of the J'rai ethnic community. The funnel-shaped crater and volcanic ash mixed with red basalt soil are still evident today.
|
The commune is 30 kilometers from downtown Gia Lai. Visitors are impressed by the beauty of the wild flowers growing along the road sides.
|
November is wild sunflower season. In Chu Dang Ya, the blossoms come into season at the same time but last longer.
|
But you still only have a month to enjoy them.
|
Wild sunflowers along the crater of Chu Dang Ya's volcano.
|
Fertile red soil also brings life to other types of trees and vegetables.
|
Pumpkins and sweet potatoes are traditional crops in Chu Dang Ya. Local people say the red basalt soil gives their products a sweeter taste than products grown in other regions.
|
Ethnic children play at the foot of the volcano.
|
Two kids carry a basket of sweet potatoes.
|
Chu Dang Ya has become a new flowery photography set for visitors.
Photo by Tien Thang/Doan Vinh
