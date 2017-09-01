VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

International students offered taste of reality through community service trips in Vietnam

By Staff reporter   September 1, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
International students offered taste of reality through community service trips in Vietnam
Vietnam is the place to go for overseas community service trips thanks to the country's rich history, cultural diversity, beautiful landscapes and friendly locals, according to C-Vietnam.com, a local tour organizer.

Take on the challenge and experience what life's like in Vietnam's wildest destinations.  

Community service projects are inspiring and encouraging international students to become more globally aware by sending them to live and work in rural parts of Vietnam.

Vietnam is the place to go for overseas community service trips thanks to the country's rich history, cultural diversity, beautiful landscapes and friendly locals, according to C-Vietnam.com, a local tour organizer.

The country’s economy is expanding, and it has recently emerged as one of the safest destinations in the region, the company added.

However, there are still remote areas in Vietnam that lack basic facilities such as water tanks, toilets and schools. Participants who take on the challenge of these community service trips can make a real difference.

C-Vietnam.com's signature trips, Vietnam School Toursinvolve a series of activity to help people living in rural areas, and are designed mainly to enhance students' sense of social responsibility.

This is a great opportunity for students to broaden their networks, make new friends and improve their communication skills. By working closely with local people, students can experience a taste of Vietnam's cultural diversity, and learn more about what makes this country so special.

international-students-offered-taste-of-reality-through-community-service-trips-in-vietnam

In short, whether it lasts one day or ten days, it is going to be the trip of a lifetime for any student willing to take on the challenge.

As an expert in organizing school tours in Vietnam, C-Vietnam.com encourages senior high school students to take part in community activities such as trade exhibitions and food fairs to finance their trips. C-Vietnam.com also offers Vietnam vacation packages that can be customized based on participants' needs and budgets.

Tags: community service student Vietnam remote
 
Read more
Perilous river crossing makes first day at school nerve-racking in northern Vietnam

Perilous river crossing makes first day at school nerve-racking in northern Vietnam

The changing face of Saigon's Dong Khoi

The changing face of Saigon's Dong Khoi

Climbing into Vietnam's mountains where rice grows in the skies

Climbing into Vietnam's mountains where rice grows in the skies

Fat kids in Saigon evidence of the rich-poor divide in Vietnam

Fat kids in Saigon evidence of the rich-poor divide in Vietnam

End of the line for Cambodia's homegrown 'Bamboo Train'

End of the line for Cambodia's homegrown 'Bamboo Train'

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Taking on the world on two wheels

Taking on the world on two wheels

Thousands of new trees line Hanoi street as city shoots for a million

Thousands of new trees line Hanoi street as city shoots for a million

 
go to top