In French artist's photo show, Vietnam is diverse and beautiful

An exhibition of Vietnamese ethnic portraits in France. Photo by VnExpress

Portraits of Vietnamese ethnic people captured by a French photographer over the past five years are drawing big interest at an exhibition in his hometown Normandy.

Réhahn, who has taken thousands of pictures in Vietnam, brought to the exhibition 30 photos highlighting the diversity of Vietnamese ethnic culture.

The photos introduce 20 costumes of Vietnamese ethnic groups, from H’Mong and Cham people to the lesser-known Brau community, which only has 400 members in Vietnam.

The portraits are on display at a 100-square-meter exhibit in Normandy during a 10-day event called “Precious Heritage of Vietnam.” The event will run until September 26.

Réhahn said the exhibit has been doing well and he expects to have a total of 200,000 visitors.

“They were very impressed, especially by the costumes," he told VnExpress International. "They didn’t imagine that Vietnam has so much diversity.”

A similar photo exhibit was held in Ho Chi Minh City in March 2015.

In August, the artist just wrapped up a month-long display of 40 photos of Vietnamese women in Hoi An ancient town, where he has been living for four years.

The exhibit in Normandy impresses many visitors. Photo by Hoi An Center for Culture and Sports

