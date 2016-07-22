Vietnamese women: beauty through time and hardship

Réhahn Croquevielle has spent more than nine years exploring Vietnam, where he has taken stunning photos of locals. He has become known as the photographer who takes pictures of the world's most beautiful woman.

A woman from a northern province in front of her house.

A woman removes dirt from rice in the northern province of Yen Bai.

This smiling old woman, which is known as the world's most beautiful woman, earned Rehahn his reputation in Vietnam

A woman of the Hre ethnic group in the central province of Quang Ngai.

A 73-year-old H’Mong woman in Sa Pa in northern Vietnam.

A woman in her vegetable garden in Hoi An.

A H’Mong woman and her child in the northern province of Son La.

A heavy load but a happy smile!

Champa women walking on a sand dune in the central province of Ninh Thuan.

Réhahn and a Co Tu ethnic minority woman.

