VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Vietnamese women: beauty through time and hardship

By Vy An   July 22, 2016 | 02:01 pm GMT+7

The beauty of Vietnamese women has been on display in Hoi An.

Réhahn Croquevielle has spent more than nine years exploring Vietnam, where he has taken stunning photos of locals. He has become known as the photographer who takes pictures of the world's most beautiful woman.

vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship

 A woman from a northern province in front of her house.
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-1

 A woman removes dirt from rice in the northern province of Yen Bai.
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-2

This smiling old woman, which is known as the world's most beautiful woman, earned Rehahn his reputation in Vietnam
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-3

A woman of the Hre ethnic group in the central province of Quang Ngai.
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-4

 A 73-year-old H’Mong woman in Sa Pa in northern Vietnam.
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-5

A woman in her vegetable garden in Hoi An. 
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-6

A H’Mong woman and her child in the northern province of Son La.
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-7

A heavy load but a happy smile!
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-8

Champa women walking on a sand dune in the central province of Ninh Thuan.
vietnamese-women-beauty-through-time-and-hardship-9

Réhahn and a Co Tu ethnic minority woman.

Related news:

Vietnam’s ‘ao dai’: a hit with French photographer

Retro throwback in the 'waspy waist' ao dai

When a woman of ethnic minority says to

Tags: Vietnamese women Réhahn
 
Read more
Urban snoozes in Hanoi

Urban snoozes in Hanoi

10 must-know words to get you street-savvy in Vietnam

10 must-know words to get you street-savvy in Vietnam

Bar flies to boozers: seven kinds of people lurking in Vietnamese clubs

Bar flies to boozers: seven kinds of people lurking in Vietnamese clubs

The life of a widow with 14 children

The life of a widow with 14 children

Vietnam ranked world's 5th happiest country

Vietnam ranked world's 5th happiest country

Rooftop farming takes off in Hanoi

Rooftop farming takes off in Hanoi

Saigon photo montages blend the old with the new

Saigon photo montages blend the old with the new

Symbols of Vietnam's glorious industrial revolution crumble into distant memory

Symbols of Vietnam's glorious industrial revolution crumble into distant memory

 
go to top