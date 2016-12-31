VnExpress International
Forbes urges budget travelers to head to northern Vietnam

By VnExpress   December 31, 2016 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Mu Cang Chai, a popular tourist site in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai. Photo by VnExpress

Come for stunning scenery, cheap eats and accommodation and DIY transportation.

Forbes has included northern Vietnam on a list of 21 low-cost travel destinations for 2017.

"Vietnam is known as a budget destination, but the region north of Hanoi along the Chinese border often gets overlooked by travelers," the magazine said in a recent report.

Bordered by Laos and China, the mountains of northern Vietnam are well-known for their sensational scenery and culture. Travelers often return home with amazing shots of rice terraces, towering mountains, twisting roads and ethnic minority people, the magazine noted.

Travelers can find private accommodation for $10-15 a night while dorm beds rent for $5 on average.

Meals cost between $0.50 - $2 and transportation between towns runs just a few dollars, Forbes noted before suggesting tourists consider hiring a motorbike to “really keep your costs down.”

In July the TripIndex 2016 report by the travel guide site TripAdvisor named Hanoi as the least expensive among 20 favorite cities surveyed, for the third year in a row. It beat Bangkok and Mumbai.

Forbes also reccomended Palawan in the Philippines (8th) and Luang Prabang in Laos (13th).

