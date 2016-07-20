tripadvisor-names-hanoi-most-affordable-city-to-visit

Hanoi is considered the least expensive international destination while New York City is the most expensive, according to the annual cost-comparison study by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site.

The study, released Monday, showed that a three-night vacation during the summer will cost a couple who wish to visit Hanoi $497 on average, just over a quarter of the cost to New York.

The expenditure includes accommodation at a four-star hotel, a visit to three attractions, lunch, an Uber or taxi to and from dinner each day, plus the cost of dinner itself.

In addition to Hanoi, three other Southeast Asian cities are listed in the top 10 most affordable cities worldwide, including Kuala Lumpur ($627), Bangkok ($645) and Bali ($678).

This year, the study compares the cost of a vacation during the summer travel period of June to September in 39 key tourist cities around the world.

Top 10 least expensive cities worldwide. Source: TripAdvisor

Top 10 most expensive city worldwide. Source: TripAdvisor

