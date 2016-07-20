VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel

TripAdvisor names Hanoi most affordable city to visit

By Bui Hong Nhung   July 20, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7
TripAdvisor names Hanoi most affordable city to visit
Long Bien bridge, a 100-year-old historic bridge of Hanoi. Photo by Chu Duc Anh

A three-day summer break to the capital of Vietnam costs just under $500.

Hanoi is considered the least expensive international destination while New York City is the most expensive, according to the annual cost-comparison study by TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel site.

The study, released Monday, showed that a three-night vacation during the summer will cost a couple who wish to visit Hanoi $497 on average, just over a quarter of the cost to New York.

The expenditure includes accommodation at a four-star hotel, a visit to three attractions, lunch, an Uber or taxi to and from dinner each day, plus the cost of dinner itself.

In addition to Hanoi, three other Southeast Asian cities are listed in the top 10 most affordable cities worldwide, including Kuala Lumpur ($627), Bangkok ($645) and Bali ($678).

This year, the study compares the cost of a vacation during the summer travel period of June to September in 39 key tourist cities around the world.

tripadvisor-names-hanoi-most-affordable-city-to-visit

Top 10 least expensive cities worldwide. Source: TripAdvisor
tripadvisor-names-hanoi-most-affordable-city-to-visit-1

Top 10 most expensive city worldwide. Source: TripAdvisor

Related news:

Hoi An's beach lands in TripAdvisor's top 25

Nha Trang on list of top 10 destinations in Asia: Tripadvisor

Why we chose to move to Hanoi

Tags: TripAdvisor Hanoi least expensive city
 
Read more
Hanoi: cheap, cool places for a perfect getaway

Hanoi: cheap, cool places for a perfect getaway

The one of a kind double beach in Nha Trang

The one of a kind double beach in Nha Trang

Wide awake in Hanoi

Wide awake in Hanoi

The 7 natural wonders of Phu Yen

The 7 natural wonders of Phu Yen

Vietnamese 'pizza': the thinner, the crunchier

Vietnamese 'pizza': the thinner, the crunchier

God-forsaken church by the sea

God-forsaken church by the sea

Four things only Da Lat can offer

Four things only Da Lat can offer

Vietnam's 'hellish' island ranks fourth in Lonely Planet's top Asia spots

Vietnam's 'hellish' island ranks fourth in Lonely Planet's top Asia spots

 
go to top