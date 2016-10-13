VnExpress International
In Vietnam’s northern highlands, a mosaic of natural beauties

By Thanh Tung   October 13, 2016 | 09:38 am GMT+7

Let the silver waterfalls, green mountains and golden rice fields transcend you into a different world.

The Ban Gioc Falls in Cao Bang Province near the border with China is one of the most beautiful sights in Vietnam. It is not even at its best during this time of year, but it still adds to a perfect picture of the harvest season in the province's highlands, which is 340 kilometers to the north of Hanoi.
A man pulls a fishing net in a stream down the waterfall.
Sunset over rice fields near the boder. The province is one of the most beloved destinations for photographers in Vietnam.
Beautiful sunrise.
Rice fields more than 20 kilometers from the Ban Gioc Falls.
Many say a scene like this is worth any difficulties on the road.
Children play by watermills.
Crops are carried home on a bamboo bridge.
A farmer walks home from the fields.

Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Tung

