Head for heights: five mountain passes of northern Vietnam

Du Gia and Mau Due are two communes in Yen Minh District, Ha Giang. The 73-kilometer part that goes through these communes is hence named after them. From central Du Gia northward to Lung Ho Commune, travelers will meet Nam Lang Cliff, a sight that pulls many over for its splendor. The part from there to Mau Due has become notorious for its dangerous chain of slopes and turns that offer the best vantage points to look down on the terraced fields below.