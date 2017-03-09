Hungry in Hanoi: The tastiest nighttime treats the capital has to offer

Xoi Yen at Nguyen Huu Huan Street

Eating at Xoi Yen Restaurant along Nguyen Huu Huan Street is a must for those visiting Hanoi’s Old Quarter. Here, xoi (sticky rice) is served with several types of meat, including roasted pork, chicken, sausage and pate, then topped with crispy fried onions and a small bowl of fresh cucumber salad. Opening from 5 a.m. until 1 a.m. the next day, the restaurant is constantly filled with patrons, both locals and foreigners. A meal for two typically costs from VND70,000-80,000 ($3-3.5).

Photo by VnExpress/Hoang Tham.

Rib porridge at Dong Xuan Market

Rib porridge at Dong Xuan market is only sold from around 6 p.m. until midnight, and it is more crowded at 8-9 p.m. This porridge is made from bone stock and eaten with crunchy rib cartilage. Customers can also order fried bread-sticks and salted shredded pork to eat with their porridge. The stall is located on a sidewalk off Dong Xuan Market, and a bowl costs VND30,000 ($1.3).

Photo by Nguyen Thuy Tien

Pho Bat Dan at 49 Bat Dan Street

Many locals agree that the best pho restaurant in Hanoi is Pho Bat Dan located on 49 Bat Dan Street. In order to enjoy a steaming bowl, diners have to stand in line for their turn. The restaurant offers both traditional pho and stir-fried pho, with prices ranging from VND45,000-75,000 ($2-3.3).

Photo by VnExpress/Noni Chen

Chicken noodles at the crossroads of Luong Van Can and Hang Bo

Open from 5 p.m. until midnight, you can usually find around twenty or so Vietnamese crammed into a tiny street corner. A bowl of noodle soup, which includes pieces of long-cooked chicken, instant noodles, wormwood, bean sprouts and traditional Chinese medicinal herbs, is priced from VND40,000-55,000 ($1.8-2.4).

Photo by VnExpress/Linh Chi

Vermicelli noodles with fish at Hang Dau Street

Bun ca (Vermicelli noodles with fish) is a popular nighttime food that you should try in Vietnam’s capital. Known more by locals than foreign visitors, bun ca Hang Dau features white rice noodles served with grilled chopped fish and fried fish. At a cost of VND30,000 ($1.3), a serving of hot, spicy bun ca gives customers a warm glow on cold winter days.

Photo by VnExpress/Khanh Ngoc

Pho ganh at Hang Chieu Street

Pho ganh is served by a street vendor on the pavement of Hang Chieu Street from 2-5 a.m. Those who try this dish never forget the perfect combination of tasty bouillon, sliced cooked and fresh beef, soft white noodles and spring onions. It’s worth sacrificing a night's sleep to enjoy a bowl of pho ganh and Hanoi’s fresh air in the early morning. A portion like this costs VND50,000 ($2.2).

Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dang Tuan

