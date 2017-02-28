Ham Long: MUST-visit food street in Hanoi

Egg waffles

Egg waffles are a spherical egg-based waffle popular in Hong Kong and Macau that have recently appeared in Hanoi. Some locals opt for a no-nonsense, classic egg waffle while others serve the snack with fruit and flavors such as chocolate and green tea. An egg waffle is priced from VND20,000-25,000 ($0.9-1.1).

Photo by Anh Phuong

Banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich)

Banh mi is one of the most commonly-found dishes in Vietnam. Different from the conventional version of banh mi, which is made from pâté, pork meatballs and vegetables like carrots or cucumbers, this version has a filling of nem chua (fermented pork), fried potato, mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce and a few slices of cucumber. A banh mi like this costs VND20,000.

Photo by Pham Tuan Lam

Self-service che (sweet soup dessert)

Many people enjoy mixing the ingredients themselves to create a cup of che. With VND15,000, less than $1, you get a cup of ice for you to fill up with corn, sweet potatoes, green rice flakes, black beans, lotus seeds or jellies as desired.

Photo by Duong Nhu Y

Banh mi chao (bread served in a pan)

At a cost of VND30,000, a serving of banh mi chao on Ham Long Street features bread, sausage, chips, pate, cucumber, carrot and parsley. The dish has an unique flavor thanks to its sweet and sour soup.

Photo by Thanh Thuy

Crepes

While crepes are often associated with France, their consumption is widespread in many parts of Europe, North Africa, South America and now Hanoi. Savory fillings such as cheese, smoked chicken, sausage and ham are commonly added and served with the edges partially folded over the center. A crepe is priced at VND35,000.

Photo by Le Quynh

Nom bo kho (Sweet and sour grated salad with dried beef)

When it comes to nom bo kho in Hanoi, many locals think of Ham Long Street. The dish is sold for VND25,000-35,000, consisting of green papaya, dried beef, raw vegetables and sweet and sour fish sauce.

Photo by Loan Bui.

Banh bot loc (clear dumplings)

Banh bot loc are small, clear-looking, chewy tapioca dumplings that can be eaten as appetizers or small snacks. They are often filled with shrimp and pork belly, topped with oregano and served with sweet chili fish sauce. This chewy shrimp and pork dish is priced at VND35,000.

Photo by Thu Tho.

