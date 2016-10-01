Broken rice: The evolution of a classic Vietnamese dish

Son Nam, a famous writer and cultural researcher, said broken rice is the popular dish of the working class in the Mekong Delta. When these workers migrated to urban areas, they brought with them the dish and kept changing it. But the use of the small grains, which are actually fragments of rice grains broken by milling or during drying, remains unchanged. Like normal rice, broken rice is boiled or steamed. The perfectly cooked broken rice is dry and should not be sticky.