Best Saigon restaurants and food streets for night owls

Ba Chieu Market

Sticky rice with fried chicken at Ba Chieu Market. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung

One of the biggest markets in the city, Ba Chieu in Binh Thanh District stays busy through the night, serving the bellies that refuse to go to sleep. Shops and carts serving sticky rice varieties, baguettes and soy milk open from 8 p.m. until 4 the next morning.

The most popular of them is a push cart selling sticky rice with fried chicken and pork and a very tasty sauce on top, for VND20,000 (less than $1) a box. Don't ask for the recipe. We heard that it's top secret.

'Ghost' broken rice

Broken rice served on a sidewalk at night in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Thien Chuong

Broken rice can be found across the southern region but Saigon seems to be most crazy about the dish.

“Ghost broken rice” is a beloved nickname given to broken rice joints that can be found along Saigon sidewalks late at night. It comes with all basic components of the famous dish – grilled pork chops, meatloaf, shredded pig skin and eggs. A plate should cost around VND18,000 (80 cents).

Dinh Tien Hoang in District 1 and Cao Dat in District 5 are two of the streets where you can discover the best "Ghost broken rice." Just find any place with a big crowd.

Beef noodle soup

Beef noodle soup at a night restaurant in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress/Huan Phan

Beef noodle soup, or bun bo, is a popular Vietnamese dish perfect for fans of late dinners. You just need between VND20,000-35,000 for a steamy bowl on a plastic stool at the corner of Nguyen Van Dau and Le Quang Dinh in Binh Thanh District.

Hanh Xanh porridge

This simple porridge can be a night feast in Saigon: Photo by VnExpress/Thien Chuong

The city offers many stops for midnight porridge but the most popular is possibly the one near the Hanh Xanh traffic circle. It's very popular and you won't miss it.

A bowl will set you back VND10,000-30,000, depending on whether you want to go with red beans, salted eggs or braised shrimps.

Bui Vien

Diners on Bui Vien Street. Photo by VnExpress/SuZi

The backpackers' street in the heart of Saigon is vibrant with all kinds of colors and flavors, especially after nightfall.

This is where you can find Vietnamese, Thai, Indian, Italian restaurants and everything in between.

Bar-and-grills are usually the most crowded. There are also many options for desserts if you want more than just a late supper (Hey, we don't judge). Expect to pay a little bit more here because after all it's a touristy neighborhood.

Related news:

> When the sun goes down, a rush to bunch up Saigon night market

> Top 10 night markets in Vietnam