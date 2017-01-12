First Vietnamese pop star hits 1 million YouTube subscribers

Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP has become the country’s first artist to win YouTube's coveted Gold Play Button by attracting one million subscribers.

Son Tung’s official YouTube channel reached the record subscription soon after he released his latest hit “Lac Troi”, which received nearly 38 million views in 10 days and has become one of the world’s most trending music videos.

The song, which can be roughly translated as “lost and floating”, tells the story of a man missing his lost love. Although many say it's not as catchy as his previous hits, it has surpassed them with a video that looks like an old Chinese movie and features a fusion of traditional instruments and modern bass.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter entered the Vietnamese limelight in 2015 after taking part in music contest The Remix, and quickly became a phenomenon with popular hits in Vietnamese music charts.

He won Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in the same year.

This latest success has proved that despite several copyright controversies, which were not followed up by any official or legal claims, the young artist remains one of the most popular in Vietnam.

