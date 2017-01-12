VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

First Vietnamese pop star hits 1 million YouTube subscribers

By VnExpress   January 12, 2017 | 05:20 pm GMT+7
First Vietnamese pop star hits 1 million YouTube subscribers
Son Tung M-TP in his latest music video “Lac Troi”.

His latest music video received nearly 38 million views in 10 days.

Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP has become the country’s first artist to win YouTube's coveted Gold Play Button by attracting one million subscribers.

Son Tung’s official YouTube channel reached the record subscription soon after he released his latest hit “Lac Troi”, which received nearly 38 million views in 10 days and has become one of the world’s most trending music videos.

The song, which can be roughly translated as “lost and floating”, tells the story of a man missing his lost love. Although many say it's not as catchy as his previous hits, it has surpassed them with a video that looks like an old Chinese movie and features a fusion of traditional instruments and modern bass.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter entered the Vietnamese limelight in 2015 after taking part in music contest The Remix, and quickly became a phenomenon with popular hits in Vietnamese music charts.

He won Best Southeast Asian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in the same year.

This latest success has proved that despite several copyright controversies, which were not followed up by any official or legal claims, the young artist remains one of the most popular in Vietnam.

Related news:

5 V-pop hits for New Year's Eve

Vietnamese singer wins Best Southeast Asian Act at MTV music awards

Tags: Son Tung M-TP youtube V-Pop
 
Read more
Can cable cars solve traffic headache for Saigon airport?

Can cable cars solve traffic headache for Saigon airport?

When is the best time for your dream trip to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay?

When is the best time for your dream trip to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay?

Wild peach blossoms brighten misty mountains in northwestern Vietnam

Wild peach blossoms brighten misty mountains in northwestern Vietnam

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Into the forest: quest for wild peach trees ahead of Lunar New Year

Into the forest: quest for wild peach trees ahead of Lunar New Year

Under the bridge: Living on the margins of bustling Saigon

Under the bridge: Living on the margins of bustling Saigon

Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong

Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong

Vietnam holds grand historical exhibition

Vietnam holds grand historical exhibition

 
go to top