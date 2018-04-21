VnExpress International
Eyes open: Meteor shower to light up Vietnamese skies this weekend

By Pham Huong   April 21, 2018 | 01:03 pm GMT+7
A Lyrid meteor shower seen from Myanmar. Photo by AFP

Stargazers in Vietnam will have their eyes firmly on the skies this weekend.

The annual Lyrid meteor shower is expected to beguile astronomy enthusiasts with a light show across Vietnam this weekend.

Astronomers have predicted that observers will be able to see 15 to 20 meteors per hour.

Dang Vu Tuan Son, chairman of the Vietnam Amateur Astronomy Club, said the best time to view the show from Vietnam will be in the early hours of Sunday (April 22) and the next day.

In Hanoi, the forecast is cloudy, but the outlook is clear in the Central Highlands and south of the country, Son said.

Observers are advised to choose areas with little air pollution, but protective glasses will not be necessary.

