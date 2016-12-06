Da Nang sets the dates for fireworks festival

Da Nang has confirmed that it will host its annual international fireworks festival throughout the summer, from April to June next year.

Eight teams, from the U.S., France, China, Australia, Austria, the U.K., Switzerland and Vietnam, will compete by the iconic Han River, each with their own show of up to 25 minutes.

The five days of competition are April 29, May 20, May 27, June 3 and June 24. The last day will be the grand finale of the three best teams.

Da Nang's annual fireworks festival has become a major tourist attraction of the coastal city. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Huynh Tan Vinh, head of Da Nang Tourism Association, said in previous years hotels were often overloaded during the two days of the festival.

“This year, the festival will be stretched out for two months, allowing the hospitality industry to earn more revenue," he said.

The much-anticipated summer event will also feature other activities to draw tourists, including a beer and food festival.

The city is aiming to attract two million visitors during the two months.

