Getting the thrill from rock climbing in Da Nang

The coastal city of Da Nang, which has attracted millions of tourists each year, is adding a must-try activity for visitors: rock climbing.

The new rock climbing trips will give the outdoorsy and adventurous types a memorable day at the famous Marble Mountains, a group of five marble and limestone mountains.

The rock climbing trips are run by a tourism company on Thuy Son Mountain, the largest out of the five mountains. Those taking the trip will be given a short lesson.

The tour also gives visitors a chance to experience rappelling in descent.

Players move down with two climbing ropes. One is used by themselves to control their descent while the other is controlled by the guides to ensure the players’ safety.

Tour guide Viet Thao said that players rappel rom a height of 25 meters to a below cave.

There are always two guides, one standing on the top and the other in the cave to support players.

Some areas in the cave are very dark so players have to observe carefully.

Ticket price is $57, quite high for Vietnamese travelers so "the majority of players are foreigners," said tour guide Thao.

Enit from Denmark said that he felt happy after conquering the mountain and descending safely.

Unlike Enit, some other players were not very successful.

Climbing ropes imported from Europe can withstand a maximum load of two tons. The tour guides have been trained by foreign teachers and obtained climbing certificates from the Singapore Mountaineering Federation.

Photos by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

Related news:

> Da Nang named in top 10 Asian destinations in Asia