Getting the thrill from rock climbing in Da Nang

By Nguyen Dong   November 27, 2016 | 09:55 am GMT+7

The new activity at the Marble Mountains is exciting many foreign visitors.

The coastal city of Da Nang, which has attracted millions of tourists each year, is adding a must-try activity for visitors: rock climbing.

The new rock climbing trips will give the outdoorsy and adventurous types a memorable day at the famous Marble Mountains, a group of five marble and limestone mountains.

rock-climbing-in-da-nang

The rock climbing trips are run by a tourism company on Thuy Son Mountain, the largest out of the five mountains. Those taking the trip will be given a short lesson.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-1

The tour also gives visitors a chance to experience rappelling in descent.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-2

Players move down with two climbing ropes. One is used by themselves to control their descent while the other is controlled by the guides to ensure the players’ safety.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-3

Tour guide Viet Thao said that players rappel rom a height of 25 meters to a below cave.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-4

There are always two guides, one standing on the top and the other in the cave to support players.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-5

Some areas in the cave are very dark so players have to observe carefully.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-6

Ticket price is $57, quite high for Vietnamese travelers so "the majority of players are foreigners," said tour guide Thao.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-7

Enit from Denmark said that he felt happy after conquering the mountain and descending safely.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-8

Unlike Enit, some other players were not very successful.
rock-climbing-in-da-nang-9

Climbing ropes imported from Europe can withstand a maximum load of two tons. The tour guides have been trained by foreign teachers and obtained climbing certificates from the Singapore Mountaineering Federation.

Photos by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong

