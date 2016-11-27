Getting the thrill from rock climbing in Da Nang

The coastal city of Da Nang, which has attracted millions of tourists each year, is adding a must-try activity for visitors: rock climbing.
The new rock climbing trips will give the outdoorsy and adventurous types a memorable day at the famous Marble Mountains, a group of five marble and limestone mountains.
|
The rock climbing trips are run by a tourism company on Thuy Son Mountain, the largest out of the five mountains. Those taking the trip will be given a short lesson.
|
The tour also gives visitors a chance to experience rappelling in descent.
|
Players move down with two climbing ropes. One is used by themselves to control their descent while the other is controlled by the guides to ensure the players’ safety.
|
Tour guide Viet Thao said that players rappel rom a height of 25 meters to a below cave.
|
There are always two guides, one standing on the top and the other in the cave to support players.
|
Some areas in the cave are very dark so players have to observe carefully.
|
Ticket price is $57, quite high for Vietnamese travelers so "the majority of players are foreigners," said tour guide Thao.
|
Enit from Denmark said that he felt happy after conquering the mountain and descending safely.
|
Unlike Enit, some other players were not very successful.
|
Climbing ropes imported from Europe can withstand a maximum load of two tons. The tour guides have been trained by foreign teachers and obtained climbing certificates from the Singapore Mountaineering Federation.
Photos by VnExpress/Nguyen Dong
Related news: