Da Nang parties to extravagant street carnival

Local and foreign artists paraded the streets on Saturday night as part of a summer fireworks festival.

Twelve carriages, led by the one from Vietnam, carrying artists from eight countries competing in an ongoing fireworks festival paraded through Da Nang on Saturday. The street carnival is part of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2018, one of the biggest cultural and tourism events in Vietnam.

With the theme “Legends of Bridges”, the festival opened by the Han River on April 30, drawing artists from France, Hong Kong, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, the United States, and the host country Vietnam.

Each carriage represented a legendary bridge from the eight participating countries.

Da Nang was represented by two carriages depicting Han River Bridge and Dragon Bridge.

Vietnamese dancers performed in front of thousands of locals and tourists, and the city’s downtown streets were lit up with a series of street art performances.



Foreign artists performed in traditional costumes to get the crowd going.



Locals flocked to the streets to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere.