In pictures: The best of #Vietnam this week
Check out some of the most stunning Instagram photos hashtagged #vietnam and #everydayvietnam.
A portrait photo taken in Ninh Binh Province by jeanicolas.fr on Instagram.
"On the way to Ha Long Bay in Vietnam we went under a bridge when I spotted a barber cutting someone’s hair," said the photographer. Photo taken by niner99 on Instagram.
A photo depicting a flock of sheep taken by yoon0395 on Instagram.
Older people sit by a lake in the capital city Hanoi. Photo taken by ba.joey on Instagram.
Fishing boats anchored in the clear blue sea around Quy Nhon in central Vietnam. Photo by mike_tatarski on Instagram.
Girls are seen in a street art performance at the 2018 Hue Festival. Photo taken by hieutruong_photo on Instagram.
Photo taken in the northern upland province of Ha Giang by lili_barefoot on Instagram.
A fisherman takes an early morning cigarette break in the muddy waters of the Mekong Delta. Photo taken by heckels.photography on Instagram.
Photo taken in Ha Noi by elvill.haui on Instagram.
Photo taken in Hanoi by nicointhestreet on Instagram.
An aerial shot of Mui Ne sand dunes in central Vietnam by weiweiliii on Instagram.
