Formula One race makes debut in Vietnam

British former driver David Coulthard performed a drift.
David Coulthard, runner-up in the 2001 Formula One World Drivers' Championship, is prepared before the very first performance of the F1 auto racing in Vietnam on Friday afternoon.
Dutch DJ Martin Garrix is set up before rolling out the F1 racing car on the street of Saigon.
A crowd is seen waiting for the F1 racing car. The car has been lifted to adapt to the street condition in Vietnam.
Coulthard waves the flag of Vietnam after his performance. He has said goodbye to F1 racing since 2009.
He also performs the champagne spraying, what is usually done by the F1 race’s champions. It is said that F1 is negotiating to bring the race to Vietnam and if the plan turns into reality, Vietnamese F1 racing lovers will no longer have to travel to Singapore and Malaysia to watch the game.