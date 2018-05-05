VnExpress International
Formula One race makes debut in Vietnam

By Bao Lam   May 5, 2018 | 03:30 pm GMT+7

British former Formula One driver and world-renowned DJ joined the race in Saigon.

British former driver David Coulthard performed a drift.

Coulthard, runner-up in the 2001 Formula One World Drivers Championship, is prepared before he drives the car out of a garage for the very first performance of the F1 auto racing in Vietnam on Friday afternoon.

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix is set up before rolling out the F1 racing car on the street of Saigon.

A crowd is seen waiting for the F1 racing car. The car has been lifted to adapt to the street condition in Vietnam.

Coulthard waves the flag of Vietnam after his performance. He has said goodbye to the race since 2009.

He also performs the champagne spraying, an activity usually done by the F1 races champions. It is said that F1 is negotiating to bring the race to Vietnam and if the plan is turned into reality, Vietnamese F1 racing lovers will no longer have to travel to Singapore and Malaysia to watch the race as currently.

Vietnam F1 auto racing Vietnam sports
 
