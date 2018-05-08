Vietnamese fishing village transformed by stunning street art

|
From Tam Thanh Village in Quang Nam Province, visitors can take a ferry to Tam Hai Island.
The idea for the “Tam Hai Art Village” was created by architecture students from the University of Science and Technology in the neighboring Da Nang. Students painted murals on houses, walls and plain old fences across the island over the course of three weeks.
The village has 21 artworks featuring a variety of themes.
The project was sponsored by local paint factories with support from local officials and residents, as well as students in Da Nang who put their own time into the project.
“Tam Hai Art Village” has attracted more tourists and helped educate people about protecting the environment.
Tran Quang Minh, a sophomore major in architecture at the university and the leader of this project, said that Korean college students had painted street art in Tam Thanh and received positive feedback, so Minh and other students wanted to do the same for Tam Hai Village.
These artworks also intertwine with locals’ daily lives.
Tam Hai Island is more lively and vibrant now thanks to the colorful street art.
Even the coconut trees have been painted.
Boats have also been given a makeover.