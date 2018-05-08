VnExpress International
Vietnamese fishing village transformed by stunning street art

By Giang Huy   May 8, 2018 | 09:05 am GMT+7

Tam Hai Island has been daubed in beautiful murals showcasing daily life in the village.

From Tam Thanh Village in Quang Nam Province of central Vietnam, visitors will need to travel 15km and take a ferry in order to reach Tam Hai island.

The idea of Tam Hai Art Village was created by architecture undergraduate students at University of Science and Technology The University of Da Nang. Students painted on residences houses outer walls, to old and plain fences on the island, which add more liveliness to the whole village. The project was completed in 3 weeks.

The idea for the “Tam Hai Art Village” was created by architecture students from the University of Science and Technology in the neighboring Da Nang. Students painted murals on houses, walls and plain old fences across the island over the course of three weeks.
The village has 21 artworks with various topics including daily activities, festivals, and many more.

The project was funded by some paint factories, with support from local officials and residences, as well as, students in Da Nang who put their own time into the project.

Tam Hai Art Village not only adding art-value to the island, enhancing travel experiences, attracting more tourists, but it is also a way to educate people about protecting the environment.

Visitors can authentically experience of a fishing village in Vietnam. Tran Quang Minh, a sophomore major in Architecture at University of Science and Technology Da Nang and the leader this project, shared that Korean college students painted street arts in Tam Thanh and received many positive feedbacks from the public, so Minh and other students also want to do the same for Tam Hai Village. He also said that these artworks will make the island looks better, help attracting more tourists, and improve life qualities for local residences.

These artworks also intertwine in locals daily lives.

Tam Hai island is more lively and vibrant due to many colorful street arts.

Even the painted coconut trees also help the village more unique.

Boats are also painted in many colors.

