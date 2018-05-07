VnExpress International
Saigon container truck open for coffee, not logistics

By Quynh Tran   May 7, 2018 | 09:48 am GMT+7

Check out the artwork and sit back and enjoy a drink in this petrol-head inspired truck.

What you see here is not an accident in which truck jams into a coffee shop but a coffee shop itself in HCMCs Binh Tan District.

As an auto enthusiast, I bought a used 40-feet tractor with two decommissioned containers, then transformed them into a coffee house. It took me almost a year to finish setting up this shop, said the owner Nguyen Thanh Nhut.

The trucks interiors and engines had been removed before the cabin was changed into the barista counter.

The outside of truck is kept the same from the rearview mirror, car glass, headlights, gas tank are left untouched. Nhut only repainted the truck.

These wheels no longer roll along the streets and sit still to be a staircase.

The entire coffee shop is a combination of two containers.

Since the containers were made from iron and steel, I have to use 4 large-capacity air conditioners and fans at each table to reduce the heat accumulated inside. In addition, I use canvas to cover the ceiling to cool down the room temperature, said Nhut.

The sides of the containers are cut open to make windows.

Nhut also covers the sides of the containers with graffiti artworks inspired by robot and machine.

To share his passion for vehicles, Nhut decorates his shop on 17A Street with these motorcycle figures.

Tags: Vietnam HCMC Saigon coffee shop Saigon life container coffee house
 
