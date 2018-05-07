Saigon container truck open for coffee, not logistics

|
No you're not mistaken, this truck has been transformed into a coffee shop in Ho Chi Minh City's Binh Tan District.
|
"As an auto enthusiast, I bought a used 40-feet truck with two decommissioned containers, then transformed them into a coffee house. It took me almost a year to finish setting up the shop,” said owner Nguyen Thanh Nhut.
|
The truck’s interior and engine were removed before the cabin was converted into a counter.
|
The truck still has the wing mirrors, headlights and gas tank.
|
These wheels no longer roll along the streets and instead form a staircase.
|
The entire coffee shop is a combination of two containers.
|
"The containers are made from iron and steel, so I have had to use 4 high-capacity air conditioners and fans to cool them down. I've also used canvas to cover the ceiling to cool it down,” said Nhut.
|
The sides of the containers have been cut open to create windows.
|
Nhut has also decorated the containers with graffiti inspired by robots and machines.
|
To share his passion for vehicles, Nhut has decorated his shop with motorcycle models.