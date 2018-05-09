Catch of the day: Seafood market open for beachside business on Vietnam's central coast

|
Tam Tien Seafood Market in Quang Nam Province's Nui Thanh District lies right on the beach. The market is the main seafood distribution point for much of the province. The market is open during the monsoon season, between April and September.
Fishermen head out to sea at around 3-4 p.m., and return about 12 hours later. The seafood market is open for business from 5-7 a.m.
Selecting, weighing and bargaining create a unique feel to the market in the morning.
Some local women earn money by carrying heavy batches of fish for the buyers. These women come from different backgrounds and vary in age, ranging from teenagers to wrinkled elders.
A fresh catch.
Visitors can also find other seafood here such as shrimp, squid and crab.
The bamboo coracles rest by the seashore after a hard day, and add to the peaceful ambience around the market.