Travel & Life

Catch of the day: Seafood market open for beachside business on Vietnam's central coast

By Viet Chelsea   May 9, 2018 | 07:39 am GMT+7

Fish and other seafood are pulled fresh out of the water and onto the market stalls in Quang Nam Province.

Tam Tien Seafood Market in Nui Thanh District of Quang Nam Province takes place right on the seashore. Tam Tien Seafood Market is the main fish distribution source of seafood for many major markets in Tam Ky and the whole Quang Nam Province. The market usually opens during the monsoon season, between April and September.

Fishers will head out to start fishing around 3-4 p.m. and come back at 3-4 a.m. the next morning. Moreover, locals only fish by the seashore, so these batches of fishes are very fresh. And the seafood market opens for business starting at 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Selecting, weighting, and bargaining create the unique ambience of the fish market in the morning.

Some local women find a unique way of earning money by carrying heavy batches of fishes for the buyers. These women come from different background and vary in age group. Some of them are in their teenagers and some are seniors with wrinkle visibly on their faces.

A batch of new catch.

Visitors can also find other seafood here such as shrimp, squid, crab, and sentinel-crab.

The bamboo coracles rest by the seashore after a hardworking day, and add a peaceful ambience to the market.

