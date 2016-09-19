VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Cruise ships on Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay fined for safety violations

By Vy An   September 19, 2016 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Cruise ships on Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay fined for safety violations
Tourists on Ha Long Bay face constant safety and pricing matters. Photo by Minh Cuong/VnExpress

340 ships on the bay have been fined this year for safety and scamming incidents.

Four cruise ships operating in Ha Long Bay have been fined for safety violations that endangered tourists.

Authorities at the world heritage site said two of the boats were fined for letting tourists sit on the side of the ships and the others for towing smaller boats carrying vendors.

The penalties were not revealed.

The beautiful Ha Long Bay is one of the most popular tourism attractions in Vietnam, but tourists do not always get to enjoy the whole journey, given issues about fire safety and overcharging on the boats.

Local authorities said around 340 ships have been fined this year, and many have been docked for price gouging. A pilot was also fired in July for driving with his feet, leading to several collisions.

Authorities plan to improve services in the bay by imposing a ban on overnight trips and replacing all wooden boats and ships with metal vessels in the next five years to prevent fires.

Currently, around 500 tourist ships operate across Ha Long, and less than half dock overnight.

The bay welcomed about 2.5 million tourists in 2015.

Related news:

>6 interesting facts you may not know about Ha Long Bay

>Ha Long cruise ships docked after rip-off allegations proven true

>Sorry tourists, no more deck view of Ha Long Bay

Tags: Vietnam tourism destinations Ha Long
Read more
Then and now photos of Saigon corners show how much the city has changed over time

Then and now photos of Saigon corners show how much the city has changed over time

International kite festival to soar back to Vietnam beach town

International kite festival to soar back to Vietnam beach town

6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

6 coffee shops with the best view of Saigon’s walking street

Vietnam should lift ban on foreign tour guides: legislator

Vietnam should lift ban on foreign tour guides: legislator

Saigon's 50-year long traffic jam

Saigon's 50-year long traffic jam

Saigon air approaches ‘cigarette smoke’ as Fall begins

Saigon air approaches ‘cigarette smoke’ as Fall begins

A cut above: Hanoi's deft sidewalk barbers

A cut above: Hanoi's deft sidewalk barbers

Biker gangs with a difference: the legacy of the legendary Peugeot 103

Biker gangs with a difference: the legacy of the legendary Peugeot 103

 
go to top