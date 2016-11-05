'Charm the senses': Vietnam launches new national tourism website

The new website vietnamtourism.vn

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) on Friday announced the launch of its new official tourism website www.vietnamtourism.vn.

The new website, a joint project by tourism authorities and the private sector, will feature articles by top travel writers and bloggers as well as photos of favorite destinations.

"The goal is to make this one of the top 10 tourism sites in the world," said Nguyen Van Tuan, the general director of VNAT.

The site is aims to have 10 million unique users per year.

Tourism is expected to be a key pillar of Vietnam's economy, contributing $32 billion or 10 percent of the gross domestic product and employing 3.5 million people in 2020.

The website is currently available in English only, but more languages will be introduced.

The project marks a new stage in the collaboration between the state and private sectors as investment came from companies operating in the tourism and hospitality industry.

A total of 61 million tourists, both foreign and domestic, traveled in the country in the first 10 months of 2016, spending VND331.5 trillion ($14.8 billion), up 19.1 percent year-on-year.

Vietnam is expected to have 9.7 million foreign tourists and 62 million domestic tourists with a total revenue of VND400 trillion ($17.9 billion) this year.

The country is planning to waive visitor visa requirements for more countries or at least simplify visa procedures.

