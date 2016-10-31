VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Visa waivers lift Vietnam's foreign tourist arrivals

By VnExpress   October 31, 2016 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Visa waivers lift Vietnam's foreign tourist arrivals
Foreign tourists enjoying a boat ride in Tien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta. Photo by Dinh Ngoc Trung/VnExpress Photo Contest

Visitor numbers have spiked to 8 million.

Foreign tourist arrivals in Vietnam have hit 8 million so far this year, official statistics show.

According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, the figure is 25 percent higher than the same period last year.

The surge has been attributed to the country’s more relaxed visa requirements for foreign tourists.

Vietnam has extended visa waivers for tourists from Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Spain for trips of up to 15 days.

The number of Western European tourists has increased between 13 percent and 30 percent, said the tourism administration.

The country currently also provides a reciprocal visa exemption for citizens of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It has also waived visa requirements for visitors from the four Nordic countries and Russia, Belarus, Japan and South Korea.

China, Hong Kong and South Korea continue to be the country's top international tourist markets.

Related news:

Vietnam named a favorite destination for Chinese tourists

Foreign tourists to Vietnam in September grow 28 percent

Tags: tourism visa exemption visa requirements international tourists Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam all set for long holidays in 2017

Vietnam all set for long holidays in 2017

What's new at the fourth Hanoi International Film Festival?

What's new at the fourth Hanoi International Film Festival?

Stars hit red carpet for Hanoi film fest

Stars hit red carpet for Hanoi film fest

Hanoi’s oldest pagoda named among the world's most beautiful

Hanoi’s oldest pagoda named among the world's most beautiful

Hanoi welcomes first breeze of winter

Hanoi welcomes first breeze of winter

Unintended delicacy: a 30-year-old raw fish salad

Unintended delicacy: a 30-year-old raw fish salad

Eating and drinking, for no particular purpose

Eating and drinking, for no particular purpose

Vietnam named a favorite destination for Chinese tourists

Vietnam named a favorite destination for Chinese tourists

 
go to top