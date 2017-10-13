Another flood, another chaotic soaking night in Saigon

People wade along a flooded street in the outskirts of Saigon at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night. Heavy thunderstorms after office hours left many streets across the city under water.

Motorbike drivers support each other as they push through strong-flowing water. Deadly incidents of people being swept down drain holes on rainy days are not uncommon in Vietnam.

A woman calls for help after her motorbike breaks down. Meanwhile, several other people decide to stand on the sidewalk to wait for the water to recede.

The flood discriminates no one.

A rough ride from school for this father and son.

A driver waits for help after his car breaks down thanks to a soaking ride.

Two women stand and watch as their house is flooded. “It happened so fast there’s nothing we could do,” one of them said.

The usual traffic outside Tan Son Nhat International Airport just gets worse after the rain.

Chaos on one of the roads connecting the airport with the city center.

Frustration escalates as a car suddenly breaks down in the middle of the road.

Flooding has become a year-round chronic problem in the modern megacity despite numerous expensive projects planned and launched to tackle the issue.

Now take a look back at another quite similar episode of motorbikes versus flooding in the city captured in May this year.