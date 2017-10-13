Another flood, another chaotic soaking night in Saigon

|
People wade along a flooded street in the outskirts of Saigon at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night. Heavy thunderstorms after office hours left many streets across the city under water.
|
Motorbike drivers support each other as they push through strong-flowing water. Deadly incidents of people being swept down drain holes on rainy days are not uncommon in Vietnam.
|
A woman calls for help after her motorbike breaks down. Meanwhile, several other people decide to stand on the sidewalk to wait for the water to recede.
|
The flood discriminates no one.
|
A rough ride from school for this father and son.
|
A driver waits for help after his car breaks down thanks to a soaking ride.
|
Two women stand and watch as their house is flooded. “It happened so fast there’s nothing we could do,” one of them said.
|
The usual traffic outside Tan Son Nhat International Airport just gets worse after the rain.
|
Chaos on one of the roads connecting the airport with the city center.
|
Frustration escalates as a car suddenly breaks down in the middle of the road.
Flooding has become a year-round chronic problem in the modern megacity despite numerous expensive projects planned and launched to tackle the issue.
Now take a look back at another quite similar episode of motorbikes versus flooding in the city captured in May this year.