A million ways to light up for the Lunar New Year

People burn incense sticks and pray for good fortune at Giant Buddhist Temple in Chongqing, China, February 15, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer
Dancers from China's Hainan perform during a parade to celebrate the Year of the Dog in Hong Kong, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip
Senior parishioner Ci Heng rings a bell 108 times to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year in Manhattan's Chinatown in New York, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Gabriela Bhaskar
People dressed in traditional Korean clothes play a game as they celebrate among ice sculptures in Pyeongchang, South Korea, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Eric Gaillard
Folk artists perform a fire dragon dance under a shower of sparks from molten iron in Shangqiu, Henan province, China, February 14, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Stringer
Spectators look at a large dog-shaped lantern as part of celebrations in Sydney, Australia, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/David Gray
A fire eater performs during celebrations in Chinatown in Manila, Philippines February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Erik De Castro
A man releases birds, which is believed to bring good luck, at a temple in Chinatown in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Beawiharta
Members of Mexico City's Chinese community perform the lion dance in Mexico City, Mexico, February 15, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Henry Romero
Fireworks light up the sky during a countdown in Binondo district, metro Manila, Philippines, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Dondi Tawatao
Thai women pose for a photo as they attend a Warm Welcome ceremony to Chinese tourists at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, February 16, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun