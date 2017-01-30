VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

9 times Vietnamese proved technology is overrated

By VnExpress   January 30, 2017 | 08:00 pm GMT+7

While waiting for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to arrive, Vietnamese get creative.

1. Cars are overrated, while dogs are underestimated.

Need a ride? Hop on!

2. Don't have a boat? Just relax....

3. Real planes are just like paper ones: you can always fix them with tape.

4. A moving roof? No, it's just our "magic".

5. Sometimes your buddies' laps make the most comfortable chair on earth, and their arms are just the perfect seatbelt.

Bromance at its finest.

6. No high-tech gadget can provide such an instant, comfortable sleep on the road like this.

7. Traffic light: When nobody listens to it, it just gives up.

8. Our bus drivers can drive on 2.5 wheels like a champ.

9. Technology is, in fact, useless.

Related news:

Vietnam's delivery men: Oh the things you can carry

6 things Vietnamese do to swerve traffic fines

Tags: Vietnam only in Vietnam just for fun
 
Read more
Murder for Tet

Murder for Tet

Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends

Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends

Vietnam launches e-visas for visitors from 40 countries

Vietnam launches e-visas for visitors from 40 countries

Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

Chinese tourists remain key driver of Vietnam's tourism boom

Chinese tourists remain key driver of Vietnam's tourism boom

Why eating out during Tet is not a good idea

Why eating out during Tet is not a good idea

'Kitchen Gods' satire show touches on Vietnam's toxic spill, nepotism

'Kitchen Gods' satire show touches on Vietnam's toxic spill, nepotism

4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year

4 astronomical events you don't want to miss this year

 
go to top