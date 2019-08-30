VnExpress International
Vietnam to debut on Formula One circuit in April 2020

By Hoang Nguyen   August 30, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
F1 cars perform on the street of Hanoi in a promotion event on April 21, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Formula One have released the provisional dates for their 22 races next year, including Vietnam's first ever Grand Prix.

The Vietnam Grand Prix 2020 in Hanoi is scheduled for April 5, the third of the season after Australia and Bahrain.

The schedule of F1 races in 2020. Photo courtesy of Formula 1 officiial Twitter account.

The schedule of F1 races in 2020 is revealed on Formula 1's Twitter.

Construction of a track around the My Dinh Stadium began in March and is expected to take 12 months. It runs more than 5.5 kilometers with 22 corners, and will be the fourth to combine both a track and city streets, after Monaco, Singapore and Azerbaijan.

The race, organized by private conglomerate Vingroup, will be part of a seven-day extravaganza featuring parades, showcasing of racecars and other events. The streets will be closed off for four or five days before the race and traffic rerouted.

Tickets sales opened in July.

Hanoi has already signed a 10-year contract to host the race, with an option to extend it.

