Tickets for Vietnam’s first F1 race go on sale

A F1 car performs on the street of Hanoi in a promotion event on April 21, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

There will be three ticket types, hospitality, grandstand and general admission, allowing buyers to watch the event for one or three days, the organizer Vietnam Grand Prix Corporation announced.

Hospitality tickets, the most expensive, cost VND49.3-96.5 million ($2,100-4,150) for the three-day option including the weekend, and offer buyers the opportunities to meet and exchange with businesspeople in the field.

For grandstand, tickets cost VND3.89-9 million for three days and VND1.56 million for one day. Buyers will sit along the stand to observe the race, and the higher the price, the better the view.

General admission tickets do not come with a seat, allowing buyers to stand as close to the race as they could. Prices start from VND700,000 for one day.

The Formula 1 Vietnam Grand Prix will be held at a track around My Dinh Stadium, around 13 kilometers from Hanoi’s center, in April next year. The event will be organized by Vietnam’s private conglomerate Vingroup.

Tickets can be bought online at the race’s official website f1vietnamgp.com, Vingroup's e-commerce site Adayroi or at its VinMart convenience stores in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Construction of the F1 circuit began last March and is expected to take 12 months. It runs more than 5.5 kilometers long with 22 corners, and will be the fourth to combine both built tracks and city streets, after Monaco, Singapore and Azerbaijan's.

Vietnam will be the third Southeast Asian country to host a F1 race, following Malaysia and Singapore.

The Hanoi race will be held as a seven-day event, including parades, showcasing of racecars and other events. Streets will be barricaded for around four to five days before the race starts and traffic rerouted.

Hanoi has already signed a 10-year contract to host the race, and it could be extended further in the eighth year.

F1 is the highest class of single-seater auto racing sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation. An F1 season consists of a series of races, which are held worldwide on purpose-built circuits and public roads.