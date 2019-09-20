Vietnam drop two places to 99th in FIFA ranking

VnExpress International
By Nguyen Quy   September 20, 2019 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam's forward Nguyen Van Toan (R) and Thailand's centre-bank Pansa Hemviboon in the World Cup qualifier in Thammasat Stadium, Thailand, September 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Thoa.

Vietnam's draw against Thailand in the recent World Cup qualifier cost them a FIFA ranking point and pushed them down two places to 99th.

The Golden Dragons are now on 1,231 points in the latest FIFA world rankings after the goalless tie on September 5.

Jordan and Armenia climbed up the list after their recent good show.

Jordan's 2-1 win over Taiwan in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier helped them rise one place to 98th while Armenia beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-2 in the Euro 2020 qualifying and rose two places to 96th.

Vietnam currently rank 16th in Asia, down a place from July.

But they are still the top dog in Southeast Asia, followed by Thailand, usually considered the strongest team in the region, at 114th place, followed by the Philippines (127th) and Myanmar (145th).

Singapore and Indonesia are in 157th and 167th positions.

When South Korean Park Hang-seo took over as coach of Vietnam two years ago, he set a goal of taking the team from 130th to the top 100, and he managed that within 13 months.

Last June Vietnam achieved their best ranking in 20 years of 96th after a good showing in the King’s Cup in Thailand.

Vietnam’s highest ever ranking was 84th in September 1998.

Belgium remain on top of the rankings, with France and Brazil in second and third spots.

