Vietnam scores a 20-year high in FIFA Rankings

Do Duy Manh and Nguyen Anh Duc celebrate the deciding goal in Vietnam's victory against Thailand on June 5, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

The higher ranking comes after a good showing at the recently concluded King’s Cup 2019, which took place during FIFA’s international break in June.

The win against Thailand in King’s Cup garnered 4.5 points for Vietnam. In the final, Vietnam got 0.7 points for successfully drawing against Curacao (82nd) in 90 minutes of play before losing in the penalty shootout.

The 5.2 points took Vietnam’s total to 1232, pushing it up one place from 98th to 97th. With Jordan being defeated in one of its two friendly games, reducing their points to 1229, Vietnam took over its 15th position in Asia.

Vietnam continued rose yet another notch in world rankings after 2014 World Cup champions Germany thrashed Estonia 8-0 in the 2020 UEFA Euro qualification on June 12. With two losses in the tournament, Estonia dropped a total of 12.6 points, with pushed them down to 98th position with 1227 points, handing 96th place to Vietnam.

The improved regional and global ranking has secured Vietnam a slot in the second seeding pot of World Cup 2022 qualifiers for the Asia region, where they will only have to clash with one of the top eight teams in Asia. The other three teams Vietnam will play are ranked lower than them on the FIFA table.

The highest place that Vietnam has had in global rankings is 84th in September 1998.

Belgium remain on top of the rankings, with France and Brazil holding on to the second and third spot, respectively.

In Asia, Iran continues to lead with a global ranking of 20, followed by Japan (28) and South Korea (37).

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam holds the top spot, followed by Thailand (116) and Philippines (126).

In the women’s FIFA ranking, Vietnam maintained its 35th position in the world, 7th in Asia and 2nd in Southeast Asia.

The draw for the second round of World Cup 2022 qualification for Asia region will be held July 17 in Qatar.

The second seeding pot for the draw with Vietnam includes Iraq, Syria, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, Oman, Kyrgyzstan, and Jordan.