Vietnam climb in FIFA rankings, back in Asia's top 15

Vietnamese players cheer after scoring against Indonesia at World Cup qualification match in Bali, Indonesia, October 15, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong.

In their third 2022 World Cup qualifier on October 15, Vietnam beat Indonesia 3-1 and got 6.8 points. It followed the 7.63 points they received for the 1-0 victory against Malaysia on October 10.

Vietnam now have 1,245 points and overtake Jordan to rank 15th in Asia.

Vietnam's men's national football team have gained more points in FIFA ranking following wins at 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Vietnam had dropped two places to 99th and slipped out of Asia's top 15 last month after a draw against Thailand at the World Cup qualifiers.

For their draw with Kuwait on October 10, Jordan dropped 5.7 points and slipped to 99th place in the world rankings and 16th in Asia.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam is the top team followed by Thailand, which climbed five places to 109th after beating the UAE 2-1 on Tuesday.

Vietnam’s highest ever ranking was 84th in September 1998.

Vietnam next play Thailand and the UAE next month, both at home.

In the FIFA men's rankings, Belgium is at first place, followed by France and Brazil.