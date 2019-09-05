VnExpress International
Vietnam draw World Cup qualifier against Thailand

By Hoang Nguyen    SEP. 5, 2019

It was a nil-nil draw at Vietnam and Thailand's first World Cup qualifier on Thursday as both teams were pushing their offense but lacked accuracy.

Vietnam's first 2022 World Cup qualifier against Thailand ended in a goalless tie in Thammasat University stadium on Thursday, despite many efforts from both teams.

Thailand showed better control playing in their home turf. They managed to send Vietnam's defense line running around but failed to break through it.

Both teams took their defense up a notch in the second half, each using all three substitutions allowed to send in more strikers. But lack of accuracy and coordination failed to send any of their shots into the nets.

Nguyen Van Toan, who played an excellent game, had another chance to score for Vietnam in the 82nd minute. He tried to dribble through several Thailand players but had no teammates to pass the ball to, so he ended up taking a shot over the bar.

Vietnam's goal had a serious threat in the last seconds when Supachok Sarachat took a close shot. But Dang Van Lam came out of the goal to stop him and blocked his shot with great reflexes, just before the referee blew the final whistle.

