Three Vietnamese-origin footballers worth as much as entire Vietnam national team

Germany football transfer website Transfermakt values them at EUR1.65 million ($1.84 million), whereas the 23-men national team are worth an estimated $1.94 million.

Czech-Vietnamese goalkeeper Filip Nguyen has the highest transfer value: EUR750,000 ($839,000). French-Vietnamese full-back Jason Quang Vinh Pendant is valued at EUR600,000 ($671,000) and Norwegian-Vietnamese striker Alexander Dang EUR300,000 ($335,000).

If they agree to play for Vietnam, the team’s worth will go up from seventh to fourth highest in Southeast Asia. Thailand lead with a value of $8.5 million.

In the Vietnamese team, the most valuable player is goalkeeper Dang Van Lam with a price tag of $337,000, followed by striker Nguyen Cong Phuong, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai and left-back Doan Van Hau, who are each worth $168,000.

Lam moved to Thai club Muangthong United this year for a transfer fee of $500,000, while Phuong joined South Korean club Incheon United on a season-long loan. Reports in March said German club Borussia Monchengladbach was looking to sign Hau.

Recently coach Park Hang-seo made a visit to Europe to watch some of the Vietnamese-origin players and assess their ability to play for the national football team. Filip Nguyen, Alexander Dang and Jason Quang Vinh Pendant were on his scouting list. Dang has expressed his desire to play for Vietnam at international tournaments while Pendant has said he would be proud to receive an offer to play for the Vietnamese national team.

If Park can recruit one or more of them now, they will be able to play for Vietnam in the King’s Cup in Thailand in June.