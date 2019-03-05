Vietnamese-Norwegian striker wants to play for Vietnam

Dang, 29, currently plays for the Nest-Sotra Fotball club in the Norwegian First Division. His father is Vietnamese and his mother is Norwegian. He is tall (1.85 meters) and has a good skill set, observers have said.

In the Norwegian First Division last year, Dang was Nest-Sotra’s top striker with 13 goals, helping his team to sixth position. Despite his impressive goal-scoring profile, Dang hasn’t been called up to the Norwegian national football team yet.

Mikail Adampour, Dang’s agent, said the striker wants to play for Vietnam and his father Dang Hieu Duy has always dreamed of this happening.

Adampour also told the Thanh Nien newspaper that if Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) sent an official call-up for Dang to Nest-Sotra, he will try his best to get the striker to Vietnam.

The success of Vietnamese-Russian goalkeeper Dang Van Lam has paved the way for players of Vietnamese origin to nurse aspirations of playing for the national team.

Besdies Alexander Dang, Vietnamese-French footballer Jason Quang Vinh Pendant has expressed interest in playing for the Vietnamese national team.

Pendant has played for the French U16 and U18 national football teams.VFF said it is willing to create favorable conditions for Pendant to travel to Vietnam and play trial matches.