Weekly roundup: Vietnam War dilemma, career for expats, film rating and more

Vietnam grapples with the unsavory dilemma of having to close the book on a war crime to open a U.S.-backed school.
What's the best thing about Saigon?
Why tourists love Ho Chi Minh City, and what they will miss when they leave.
How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese
An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.
Vietnam draws up rules for foreign education agents as students flock overseas
Tens of thousands of Vietnamese seeking degrees abroad every year have created a booming industry for service providers.
6 things Vietnam did better than any Southeast Asian country in 2016
Vietnam beat out its neighbors for safety, investment inflows and ... ivory consumption.
Family matters: Vietnam battles nepotism in government offices
The government investigates how family connections might sway politics.
Vietnam adopts new film system with 18+ rating
The country will allow profanity, sex and violence that is deemed audience appropriate.
Why is it so hard to hire skilled workers in Vietnam?
A new report finds Vietnam has the largest low-skilled workforce in the region.
Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC
Thinking of a career overseas? Move to Vietnam.
UK newspaper dubs Vietnam a safe place to visit
Vietnam was named among nine countries with a 'low' terror threat by the Telegraph but didn't do so well in terms of road safety.