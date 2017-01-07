VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam War dilemma, career for expats, film rating and more

By VnExpress   January 7, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Forgetting Thanh Phong

Vietnam grapples with the unsavory dilemma of having to close the book on a war crime to open a U.S.-backed school.
What's the best thing about Saigon?

Why tourists love Ho Chi Minh City, and what they will miss when they leave.
How modern life is slowly killing Vietnamese

An average office worker in Vietnam only walks 600 steps per day, far below the recommended 10,000.
Vietnam draws up rules for foreign education agents as students flock overseas

Tens of thousands of Vietnamese seeking degrees abroad every year have created a booming industry for service providers.
6 things Vietnam did better than any Southeast Asian country in 2016

Vietnam beat out its neighbors for safety, investment inflows and ... ivory consumption.
Family matters: Vietnam battles nepotism in government offices

The government investigates how family connections might sway politics.
Vietnam adopts new film system with 18+ rating

The country will allow profanity, sex and violence that is deemed audience appropriate.
Why is it so hard to hire skilled workers in Vietnam?

A new report finds Vietnam has the largest low-skilled workforce in the region.
Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC

Thinking of a career overseas? Move to Vietnam.
UK newspaper dubs Vietnam a safe place to visit

Vietnam was named among nine countries with a 'low' terror threat by the Telegraph but didn't do so well in terms of road safety.
Hanoi's steamed rice rolls
