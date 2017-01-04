Work-life balance makes Vietnam one of the best places for expats: HSBC

Thinking of a career overseas? Move to Vietnam.

The country has been ranked among the best destinations for a successful expat career thanks to good work-life balance and employment benefits, according to HSBC.

The London-based bank's Expat Explorer survey questioned 26,871 expats from more than 100 countries and territories between March and May 2016 based over their satisfaction with their careers, personal finance as well as economic, culture and life aspects in the host country.

Key findings of the survey were first announced last year, placing Vietnam at 19th overall, right above Japan. On Wednesday HSBC released specific data highlighting career aspects.

Compared to Japan, for instance, Vietnam offers much better work-life balance and higher disposable income, even though job security is an issue for some.

Foreigners' satisfaction about economic aspects in Vietnam and Japan. Longer lines indicate higher satisfaction. Graphics by HSBC

In Asia, it only came after Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan, with very high satisfaction about savings, disposable income, culture and integration. The country’s healthcare, expectedly, received the lowest score – 18 percent.

In Vietnam, 52 percent of the respondents said they are more fulfilled at work since they made the move, 57 percent said they experience better work-life balance than in their home country and 77 percent said they receive benefit packages.

Yet the career in Vietnam does not seem to make big promises in the long term.

Only 27 percent of the expats questioned said job security is better than at home, while only 35 percent agreed that they have a chance to acquire new skills in Vietnam or a good chance to progress their career.

Now in its ninth year, Expat Explorer is the longest running surveys of expats. Singapore takes the top spot, for the second year in a row, followed by New Zealand and Canada.

The overall rankings put Vietnam ahead of many other Asian destinations.

Related news:

>New work permit regulations for expats in Vietnam

>Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City rank low in 'livable' index