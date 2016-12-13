Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City rank low in 'livable' index

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been ranked 119th and 122nd respectively out of 140 cities in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2016 global ranking of living conditions.

“Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh rank very poorly in terms of infrastructure,” said Miguel Chanco, ASEAN lead analyst at the EIU in an exclusive interview with VnExpress International on Tuesday. “In our survey data, they have very inadequate road networks and transport systems, which have dragged the course of the cities down quite considerably.”

The EIU 2016 special report on livability assesses healthcare, education, stability, culture and environment and infrastructure to find the best and worst cities in the world.

Melbourne, Australia tops the list for the sixth year in a row, while the war-torn Syrian city of Damascus is the lowest-ranked city. Rankings for top and bottom cities were first announced earlier this year.

According to Chanco, Vietnam can boost its rankings by addressing traffic congestion, which has resulted from increased vehicle ownership and the lack of capacity to accommodate development.

“Singapore is a good model for Vietnam to emulate,” said Chanco. “They are very developed in public transport system which reduces certain needs for private vehicle ownership, which I think will suit Vietnam’s long-term needs very well. “

However, the EIU analyst believes the country's two biggest cities still hold many economic opportunities, as the country’s economic growth prospects are much better than many others in ASEAN.

In another worldwide survey by the EIU on the cost of living aimed at expats and business travelers, Hanoi ranked the 62nd most expensive city, while Ho Chi Minh was placed 81st.

In July, local media reported that Ho Chi Minh City needs $45 billion to develop its infrastructure to sustain the growth of its population and economic activities over the next 15 years, but is struggling to find that money.

