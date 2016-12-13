VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City rank low in 'livable' index

By Nhung Nguyen   December 13, 2016 | 06:31 pm GMT+7

Both cities 'have very inadequate road networks and transport systems.'

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been ranked 119th and 122nd respectively out of 140 cities in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2016 global ranking of living conditions.

“Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh rank very poorly in terms of infrastructure,” said Miguel Chanco, ASEAN lead analyst at the EIU in an exclusive interview with VnExpress International on Tuesday. “In our survey data, they have very inadequate road networks and transport systems, which have dragged the course of the cities down quite considerably.” 

hanoi-ho-chi-minh-city-rank-low-in-livable-index

The EIU 2016 special report on livability assesses healthcare, education, stability, culture and environment and infrastructure to find the best and worst cities in the world. 

Melbourne, Australia tops the list for the sixth year in a row, while the war-torn Syrian city of Damascus is the lowest-ranked city. Rankings for top and bottom cities were first announced earlier this year.

According to Chanco, Vietnam can boost its rankings by addressing traffic congestion, which has resulted from increased vehicle ownership and the lack of capacity to accommodate development.

“Singapore is a good model for Vietnam to emulate,” said Chanco. “They are very developed in public transport system which reduces certain needs for private vehicle ownership, which I think will suit Vietnam’s long-term needs very well. “

hanoi-ho-chi-minh-city-rank-low-in-livable-index-1

However, the EIU analyst believes the country's two biggest cities still hold many economic opportunities, as the country’s economic growth prospects are much better than many others in ASEAN.

In another worldwide survey by the EIU on the cost of living aimed at expats and business travelers, Hanoi ranked the 62nd most expensive city, while Ho Chi Minh was placed 81st. 

In July, local media reported that Ho Chi Minh City needs $45 billion to develop its infrastructure to sustain the growth of its population and economic activities over the next 15 years, but is struggling to find that money. 

Related news:

> TripAdvisor names Hanoi most affordable city to visit

> Hanoi, Saigon among fastest-growing tourist cities in the world

Tags: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Hanoi EIU livable cities
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top