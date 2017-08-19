VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Vietnam's vanishing news stands, Saigon's overpopulation, corruption crackdown and more

August 19, 2017 | 02:44 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Slowly but steadily: The demise of print media in Vietnam

The reason becomes obvious when you look at how much the few remaining newspaper vendors are struggling.
Guess how many people are jamming into Saigon? Hint: It's as bad as Tokyo

The city leader is blaming its rapidly rising population, far outstripping the 2025 projection, for exacerbating traffic chaos.
Vietnam fires vice trade minister as corruption probe widens

She is accused of financial malfeasance at a former state firm and the illegal appointment of a runaway bigwig.
Vietnam tells officials to avoid graft and live modestly

They must display 'no corruption or opportunism... and be determined to push back against the degeneration in political ideology.'
Disgruntled drivers force new toll station to close on Vietnam highway

Staff abandoned the station after more than 50 drivers tried to pay using stacks of small change, causing a massive tailback.
Wading into the battle to make Saigon rainproof

Take a look at how the city is trying to stop its streets from turning into rivers.
Another 100 trees will fall in Saigon as city wants to clear traffic near airport

Saws will be brought out this month as the city wants to increase road capacity for traffic to and from its international airport.
Yet another cable car planned in Vietnam, this time through biodiverse national park

A local official claims the system will not harm the environment in a country where construction of cable cars remains controversial.
Walking zones send land prices skyrocketing in Saigon, Hanoi

Areas around these zones are now some of the most expensive in the country’s two biggest cities.
Airfares set to rise as Vietnam hikes airport service fees

Airlines are unlikely to bear the brunt of the additional cost they will have to pay for using the country's airports.
Rumor of banker's arrest wipes $2bln off Vietnam stock market
Murals bathe Saigon alleys with a splash of color
Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
