VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam fires vice trade minister as corruption probe widens

By Anh Minh   August 16, 2017 | 12:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam fires vice trade minister as corruption probe widens
Ho Thi Kim Thoa, who has just been fired as Vietnam's vice minister of trade. File photo

She is accused of financial malfeasance at a former state firm and the illegal appointment of a runaway bigwig.

The Vietnamese government sacked its vice minister of trade on Wednesday as the country continues its crackdown on malfeasance at the much-cosseted yet inefficient public sector.

Ho Thi Kim Thoa, who had been subject to an investigation regarding financial malfeasance at the electricity firm Dien Quang Lamp and the illegal appointment of the former oil executive Trinh Xuan Thanh, will be assigned a different role by the ministry, the government said in a statement without providing further details.

Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party asked for her dismissal two weeks ago.

Thoa approved the appointment of former PetroVietnam Construction Joint Stock Corp (PVC) chairman and ex-provincial leader Trinh Xuan Thanh, whom police said turned himself in on July 31 after a 10-month international manhunt. Thanh, 51, held various government positions including deputy chief of staff at the Ministry of Industry and Trade after serving as general director and chairman of PVC, where he is accused of causing losses of around VND3.2 trillion ($147 million).

Last February, Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong ordered the Central Inspection Commission to investigate allegations that Thoa and her family had held shares worth hundreds of billions of dong in the state-owned Dien Quang Lamp before it was privatized in 2005.

According to media reports, last year Thoa and her family held close to a 35 percent stake in the company worth around VND700 billion ($30 million). Her 1.7 million shares in Dien Quang were alone worth VND100 billion ($4.3 million). Vietnam’s average annual income was around $2,200 last year.

Shares in Dien Quang, where some of Thoa’s relatives are still key stakeholders along with the Canada-based Enterprise Capital Management, have fallen about 40 percent since October 2016, Reuters reported.

Thoa worked at Dien Quang for 18 years as chairwoman and CEO before being promoted to the ministry in 2010.

Related News:

Corruption crackdown

Vietnam to crack down on day-to-day corruption in 2018: Party chief

Vietnam to crack down on day-to-day corruption in 2018: Party chief

PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1

PetroVietnam corruption trial: Defense lawyers battle allegations in week 1

Vietnam’s Communist Party wants ‘absolute, direct’ control over police

Vietnam’s Communist Party wants ‘absolute, direct’ control over police

See more
Tags: Vietnam corruption malfeasance
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top