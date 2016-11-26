Weekly roundup: Traffic deaths, Saigon signature coffee, free trade, and more

|
In Vietnam, traffic accidents kill more people than pandemic diseases
Vietnamese roads are ranked among the world’s worst for motorcyclists, who make up more than half of road fatalities.
Vietnam scraps nuclear power project as costs spiral
Business insiders say investing in coal or oil power plants will be cheaper.
Disabled call for better service attitude on public transport
Vietnam is not an easy place to get about for people with reduced mobility or other disabilities.
Looking back at 10 years of WTO in Vietnam
Trade liberalization and open-door policies under WTO agreements have coincided with the rapid expansion of Vietnam's economy.
Slow no more? New undersea cable ready to boost Vietnam's internet speed
The $450-million system is much faster than the current Asia America Gateway.
Vietnam losing war on bacteria due to overuse of antibiotics: doctors
Many patients now only respond to the strongest, most expensive antibiotics available.
5 million Vietnamese lack standard toilets
Environmental problems caused by poor sanitation cost Vietnam around $780 million a year.
Light at tunnel's end: Vietnam pledges tough action against illegal wildlife trade
Take a look at the status of some of the world's most endangered iconic species.
Saigon looks beyond its signature milk coffee
A cafe boom has inspired coffee enthusiasts to play around with the sweet iced coffee.
To Vinh Hy and beyond on the smoothest road in southern Vietnam
A military road offers a beautiful drive along a national park and a stunning coast.
Made-in-Vietnam sneakers show limits of Trump's trade policy
70-year-old teacher gives poor kids an education they deserve