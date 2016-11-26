VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Traffic deaths, Saigon signature coffee, free trade, and more

By VnExpress   November 26, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International editors.

In Vietnam, traffic accidents kill more people than pandemic diseases

Vietnamese roads are ranked among the world’s worst for motorcyclists, who make up more than half of road fatalities.
Vietnam scraps nuclear power project as costs spiral

Business insiders say investing in coal or oil power plants will be cheaper.
Disabled call for better service attitude on public transport

Vietnam is not an easy place to get about for people with reduced mobility or other disabilities.
Looking back at 10 years of WTO in Vietnam

Trade liberalization and open-door policies under WTO agreements have coincided with the rapid expansion of Vietnam's economy.
Slow no more? New undersea cable ready to boost Vietnam's internet speed

The $450-million system is much faster than the current Asia America Gateway.
Vietnam losing war on bacteria due to overuse of antibiotics: doctors

Many patients now only respond to the strongest, most expensive antibiotics available.
5 million Vietnamese lack standard toilets

Environmental problems caused by poor sanitation cost Vietnam around $780 million a year.
Light at tunnel's end: Vietnam pledges tough action against illegal wildlife trade

Take a look at the status of some of the world's most endangered iconic species.
Saigon looks beyond its signature milk coffee

A cafe boom has inspired coffee enthusiasts to play around with the sweet iced coffee.
To Vinh Hy and beyond on the smoothest road in southern Vietnam

A military road offers a beautiful drive along a national park and a stunning coast.
Made-in-Vietnam sneakers show limits of Trump's trade policy
70-year-old teacher gives poor kids an education they deserve
