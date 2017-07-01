Weekly roundup: Top stories from Vietnam that will make you ponder

|
In Vietnam, good parenting equals a straight-A kid, plus an American degree
Call it love, ambition or obsession, but the only thing most Vietnamese care about is a well-educated child.
The courtroom drama that all Vietnamese are talking about, explained
A courtroom drama between a ‘beauty’ and a ‘businessman’ that has turned legal and moral standards on their heads.
Undersea internet cable out of action for another three weeks in Vietnam
Repair work on the broken international cable won't start until July 3 and will take at least 10 days to complete.
5 ways Vietnam's capital plans to be greener
Hanoi plans to plant more trees, clean polluted rivers and switch to LED lighting.
The next Silicon Valley? Where to place Vietnam on the global startup map
Myriad challenges are now giving dreams and ambitions a sobering reality check.
Grab or xe om? The clashing paths of Vietnamese drivers
Many drivers hit back as modern ride-hailing services like Grab have expanded into the traditional turf.
This is why Saigon cracks into the world's top 10 cities for solo travelers
Vietnam's southern metropolis has been voted among the friendliest in the world.
Skepticism abounds as US envoy assures Vietnam of Trump administration’s commitment
There have been concerns that Obama’s legacy in the region is at stake.
Uproar as new action movie casts Jackie Chan as Vietnamese father
'Jackie Chan is not Vietnamese nor does he understand the struggles of Vietnamese people.'
Vietnamese men arrested for attacking American in Hanoi
Videos of the road-rage fight were posted on YouTube and have gone viral over the past days.
Vietnamese still have a favorable view of the US, but Trump is another story
Saigon's first metro line steams through city's green canopy