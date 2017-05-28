Weekly roundup: Sleepless in Vietnam, sky train, surviving Saigon floods and more

|
Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers
With the city set to lift its midnight curfew, VnExpress catches up with the owls who already work through the night.
|
Hanoi takes one step closer to sky train dream
Excitement fills the air as residents can see and touch the train for the first time, though it's not even running yet.
|
Taiwan's gay marriage ruling raises hopes in Vietnam, China
The historic decision has reverberated across Asia, but activists warn the fight for equality isn't over in the conservative region.
|
Saigon holds its breath as delays loom for $440 million anti-flood project
The ambitious project hits a roadblock: land clearance.
|
Vietnam student wins prize at US science fair after controversial visa rejections
Pham Huy was denied twice and almost missed his trip to Los Angeles.
|
Capital connection: The 7 bridges of Hanoi
Spanning the history of the seven gateways that have shaped Hanoi into the cultural, political and economic heart of northern Vietnam today.
|
Vietnam sees six-fold rise in foreign workers since 2004
Officials are looking into ways to collect social insurance payments from them.
|
The birth of Vietnam’s unique peninsula and how it is disappearing
Around 400 endangered douc langurs are facing an uncertain future with half of the Son Tra Peninsula earmarked for a resort development.
|
Two-wheeled swimming lessons in Vietnam
How to keep your motorbike alive on flooded streets during the wet season.
|
This Vietnamese dessert will change everything you know about bananas
The best food is something that looks simple but then surprises you with a complex burst of flavors.
|
Vietnam’s premier to visit White House as US losing hearts in Southeast Asia