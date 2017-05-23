VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon holds its breath as delays loom for $440 million anti-flood project

By Huu Nguyen   May 23, 2017 | 10:57 am GMT+7

The ambitious project hits a roadblock: land clearance.

saigon-holds-its-breath-as-delays-loom-for-440-million-anti-flood-project

Work at a $440 million flood prevention project in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

A major project designed to control flooding in Ho Chi Minh City may miss its deadline of April next year as site clearance is not moving as fast as expected.

Nguyen Tam Tien, CEO of Trung Nam Group, which is developing the project under a private-public scheme, said 37 percent of the work has been completed.

He's optimistic that the deadline will be met, but conceded that it's taking a lot of time to relocate 402 affected families and 16 businesses and organizations in District 7.

There would be delays if site clearance couldn't finish by this September, he said.

Work on the project started in June 2016, with an investment of nearly VND10 trillion ($440.6 million).

It was first scheduled to complete in June 2019 but the city’s leaders have asked that the deadline be moved to summer 2018, saying the flooding problem must be resolved as soon as possible.

The project involves building a new drainage system and adding more pump stations that can keep a 750 square kilometers in the downtown area and along the Saigon River dry. Around 6.5 million people, or more than half of the city’s population, will benefit from this.

Ho Chi Minh City is vulnerable to flooding, and many of its streets are transformed into small rivers almost any time it pours or the tides rise.

According to local media, the city needs up to VND97.3 trillion ($4.38 billion) for anti-flooding projects by 2020.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam urban development flooding
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top