Food

This Vietnamese dessert will change everything you know about bananas

By VnExpress   May 21, 2017 | 01:30 pm GMT+7

The best food is something that looks simple but then surprises you with a complex burst of flavors.

Wrap it all with love. Photo by Mr.True

The southerners are known for their sweet tooth and how creative they can get with desserts. Give them some sticky rice, coconut milk and fruit and they will conjure up a sweet snack that will blow your mind.

One of the most famous sweet treats that you can easily find on the streets of Saigon, and across the Mekong Delta, is chuoi nep nuong, or grilled banana wrapped in sticky rice.

The banana used for this dessert is a short, chubby type found in southern Vietnam and across Southeast Asia. It has an intense sweetness and a smooth texture.

The ripe banana is peeled before it is covered with sticky rice steamed with coconut juice.

Then to complete the banana mania, the cakes are wrapped inside green banana leaf before they are grilled over hot coal.

Coconut milk takes the dessert to a new level. Photo by Mr.True

The whole process is actually easier said than done. The leaf wraps should look slightly burnt on the outside, but the cakes themseves must be golden and juicy.

The cakes will be cut into bite-size pieces and topped with coconut milk and roasted peanuts.

For the dessert lovers, that's heaven on the plate.

