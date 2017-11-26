VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: In search of Arabica in Quang Tri, an overseas Vietnamese in a Hanoi school, 20 yrs of internet in Vietnam, and more

By Staff reporters   November 26, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam

In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil

Arabica could hold the key to escaping poverty for farmers in Vietnam's province Quang Tri, but is it a sustainable option?
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-2

New law looks to make it more difficult to be freelance tour guides in Vietnam

If they want to continue working, they will have to take a salaried job or pay to join a new association.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-4

Confessions of an overseas Vietnamese: What I learnt from going to school in Hanoi

A 7th grader suddenly moves to a Vietnamese school in Hanoi, but she doesn't know how to read or write the language.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-6

Vietnam unhappy with how Facebook handles requests to remove 'toxic' content

Google has been more cooperative on the matter as Vietnam holds on to plans for a home grown social network.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-8

Vietnamese women become largest source of foreign brides in South Korea

Statistics show the trend is being driven by the popularity of K-Pop and Korean soap operas in Southeast Asia.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-10

Desire for cheap luxury drives counterfeit market in Vietnam

Fake goods ranging from eyewear to handbags are openly available at high-end shopping malls and street-side markets across the country.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-12

10 pioneers who led the internet charge in Vietnam

These people are behind the arrival of the internet two decades ago, its endless expansion and popular service development. 
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-14

Vietnamese PM looks to entice US back into massive Pacific trade deal

What will it take to convince President Trump to rejoin the TPP fold?
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-16

Vietnam's lawmakers give Ho Chi Minh City more power to lead development race

The city will be able to make its own mind up over investment decisions for at least five years.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-18

Disgraced leader's fall from grace complete as Da Nang kicks him out of legislature

Nguyen Xuan Anh was dismissed as chairman of the municipal legislature two months after being fired as the city's top leader.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

In Saigon’s backyard, migrants eke out a living on the edge of civilization
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-in-search-of-arabica-in-quang-tri-province-going-to-school-in-hanoi-in-the-eyes-of-an-overseas-vietnamese-20-years-on-the-arrival-of-the-internet-in-vietnam-21

North Korea in the fall: Surreal photos of the secretive state taken by a Vietnamese tourist
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top