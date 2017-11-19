In search of Arabica in Vietnam's war-scarred soil

Up in the highland district of Huong Hoa, which witnessed some of the deadliest days of the war during the battle of Khe Sanh, hundreds of farmers are joining forces to produce premium arabica beans, a surprisingly rare move in a country widely seen as a coffee giant.

Bordered by the sea on one side and the Sepon River separating Vietnam and Laos on the other, Quang Tri’s driving force for economic development is agriculture. But farmers here frequently bear the brunt of the harsh monsoon season, and the rugged terrain only makes it harder to grow crops.

Much has changed over the decades, but Quang Tri's residents continue to fight the legacy of the war as well as the poverty that overshadows the lives of many.

Quang Tri is one of the poorest provinces in Vietnam. Straddling the D.M.Z. that cut Vietnam in half during the American War, the province was pounded by one of the heaviest bombardments in history, and 80 percent of its soil was poisoned with landmines.

Growing arabica in Vietnam

Coffee production has contributed greatly to Vietnam’s economic transformation in the post Doi Moi (renovation) period since 1986. Vietnam is now the second largest coffee exporter in the world after Brazil.

But statistics from Vietnam's General Customs Department last year showed that robusta accounted for nearly 80 percent of exports, while arabica staggered to less than 5 percent.

Robusta beans, though considered cheaper and of lower quality than arabica, are hardier and can still thrive in difficult conditions, making them ideal for cultivation in Vietnam. But robusta beans, mainly ground to make instant coffee, are not often found in high-end chains across the world, which favor the high-quality arabica.

In the world's second biggest robusta producer, arabica can only be found in the northern and central highlands due to the tough requirements in terms of altitude, soil and temperature required to cultivate the variety.

Will Frith, a coffee specialist who has done much research on Vietnamese arabica coffee, said robusta dominates Vietnam's exports as it is much easier to grow at low elevations, has higher disease and pest resistance and has much higher crop yield.

"Robusta has easier requirements on the market, so defects are more tolerated by buyers, who are usually buying for large commodity companies not looking for high quality," he said.

"Arabica is more susceptible to disease and pests, and as the highlands begin to warm up, these pests will travel up to higher elevations and make it more difficult to manage good quality arabica plants. Only the most quality-oriented growers who have good buyers will continue to grow quality arabica," Will added.

In Vietnam, unskilled and fragmented labor are major hurdles to growing coffee that meets international requirements. At the same time, shifting cultivation can also be a problem in Vietnam's rural areas, as it takes an average of three years to harvest coffee, which can prompt poor farmers to abandon it for other short-term alternatives.

According to an annual coffee country report released last May by the USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service, as coffee prices fall, more Vietnamese coffee farmers will switch to cash crops such as black pepper, avocado or passion fruit to generate higher incomes.

Smallholdings are also struggling to reach out to buyers. Many coffee roasters have strict requirements about the quality of the coffee beans, and traders can reject deliveries if they do not meet the 4C standard, which is a baseline level aimed at sustainable coffee production and sourcing.

According to Reuters, while most 4C robusta beans come from Vietnam, 4C arabica beans are mainly sourced from Brazil or Columbia.